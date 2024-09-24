Masaba Gupta's Shoutout To New Nike CEO Elliott Hill: "Better Than A Love Story"

Masaba Gupta has given a shoutout to Elliott Hill, the newly appointed CEO and president of the global sports brand Nike. Elliott Hill who kickstarted his career with Nike as an intern in 1988 took part in several leadership roles for 32 years, before retiring in 2020. Nike is now offering a package of $27 million to bring him back to the company, reports Fortune. Masaba Gupta, who is also an entrepreneur, re-shared the news on her Instagram Stories, originally posted by The Tatva. It revealed that Elliott Hill secured the internship opportunity after “lobbying for six months.” Inspired by Elliott Hill's journey, Masaba's side note read, “Better than a love story.”

Masaba Gupta never shies away from cheering for others. Back in April, the fashion designer dropped a special message for singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Re-sharing a gym picture of Sunidhi on her Instagram Stories, Masaba wrote, “Sunidhi Chauhan's transformation is my mood board. Should be yours too. Cos basically ridiculously talented (tick mark emoji) Fitness (tick mark emoji) Hard work (tick mark emoji) No unnecessary timepass hype (tick mark emoji) Probably doesn't even need PR (tick mark emoji).” Click here to read in detail.

Last year, Masaba Gupta broke the misconception of the masses that her father and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards “left her hundreds of crores” for her. She said, “Everyone tells me till today that you have become what you have become because of your mum and your dad. Someone apparently told a friend once, they are like ‘What has she got to do? Her dad has just left her like hundreds of crores.' I said, no, there are no hundreds of crores. They are being built, but I am building that myself,” in a chat with Twinkle Khanna.

On the personal front, Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Mishra are set to welcome their first child. The couple got married in January 2023 and announced pregnancy in April 2024.