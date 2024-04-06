Masaba Gupta's Current 'Moodboard' Is Inspired By Sunidhi Chauhan's Transformation

Masaba shared this image. (courtesy: MasabaGupta)

Masaba Gupta is a woman who never shies away from giving a shout-out to powerful women. Need proof? Rush to her Instagram Stories right now. The fashion designer and actress has shared a special message for singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Masaba has also reshared a gym picture from Sunidhi's Instagram page. In the snap, we can spot the singer in an all-black OOTD, with her well-toned abs taking centre stage. The text attached to the picture read, “Sunidhi Chauhan's transformation is my moodboard. Should be yours too. Cos basically ridiculously talented (tick mark emoji) Fitness (tick mark emoji) Hard work (tick mark emoji) No unnecessary timepass hype (tick mark emoji) Probably doesn't even need PR (tick mark emoji).” Masaba also tagged Sunidhi to her post with a salute emoji.

Sunidhi Chauhan wears many hats – singer, fitness enthusiast, and dancer. Yes, you read that right. In case you missed it, the star has been posting multiple dance videos on Instagram. Check out:

Last year, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sunidhi Chauhan talked about her fitness routine, diet, and the reason behind taking dance classes.

She said, “During the pandemic, I decided to learn dancing professionally. It has become a great add-on to my shows as I always wanted to be a singer and performer. There's a lot of hard work that goes into it because singing live alongside dancing live isn't easy. You have to get the right control of your breath. Also, I couldn't stand wearing heels, but now I dance in them. I workout daily. I do cardio for three days and weight training for three days. In terms of food, I eat well. I don't diet. I have my cheat days too, especially when I feed Tegh (Sunidhi's son).”

Sunidhi Chauhan has given vocals to many hit songs such as Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Desi Girl, Sheila Ki Jawani, and Halkat Jawani.