Just Sunidhi Chauhan's Fitness Diaries. Did Someone Say Goals?

Stop everything you're doing and rush straight to Sunidhi Chauhan's Instagram timeline. Her latest post deserves your undivided attention. The singer has posted mirror selfies from her gym session. Sunidhi, who has undergone a physical transformation, can be seen in an all-black gym outfit paired with white sneakers. The crop top perfectly highlights her well-toned abs. In the caption, Sunidhi wrote, “Blood Sweat and Tears,” accompanied by tick mark emojis. She also used hashtags like “Fitness Check” and “Throwback Thursday” in the caption. Sunidhi's fitness post became an instant hit on social media. Actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Queeeeeeeeen.” Singer Simar Kaur said, “Queeeeeeeeen for a reason.” Singer Shilpa Rao and music director Daboo Malik chimed in with clapping hands emojis. Influencer and actress Kusha Kapila called Sunidhi an “inspiration” and dropped a fire emoji. Singer Bhoomi Trivedi commented, “Meri Duniya hi rukk gayi..[My world has stopped] Wait.”

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunidhi Chauhan opened up about her fitness regime, diet, and the decision to learn dancing professionally. The singer said, “During the pandemic, I decided to learn dancing professionally. It has become a great add-on to my shows as I always wanted to be a singer and performer. There's a lot of hard work that goes into it because singing live alongside dancing live isn't easy. You have to get the right control of your breath. Also, I couldn't stand wearing heels, but now I dance in them. I workout daily. I do cardio for three days and weight training for three days. In terms of food, I eat well. I don't diet. I have my cheat days too, especially when I feed Tegh (Sunidhi's son).”

Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice to many Bollywood hit songs such as Crazy Kiya Re, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, and Sheila Ki Jawani.