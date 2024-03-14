Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh Sweats It Out Like This In Gym

Rakul Preet Singh shared this video. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

Need some fitness motivation? Head straight to Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram handle. The actress has posted a video from her gym session, and let's just admit it - we are clearly impressed. In the video, Rakul can be seen doing different kinds of exercises while lifting weights, such as deadlifts, lateral pull-downs, and barbell T-bar rows. While her dedication is applause-worthy, her on-point gym OOTD was setting fitness fashion goals. In the background of the video, we could hear the song Wallah Habibi from the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is co-produced by Rakul's husband, Jackky Bhagnani. While captioning the post, Rakul wrote, “If you think training is hard, try losing. Deadlift - 65kg.” She also attached flexed biceps and fire emojis to her caption.

After taking a look at Rakul Preet Singh's post, many of her fans posted red hearts emojis in the comment section.

Rakul Preet Singh continues to motivate her followers with glimpses into her workout routines. In January, the actress shared a series of snapshots from her yoga session. Clad in athleisure wear, Rakul can be seen gracefully extending her arms and legs on a yoga mat. Alongside the images, she tagged yoga instructor Anshuka and wrote, “Yoga is the journey of self, through the self, to the self. Back with Anshuka after agesss !! Ufff the feeling of liberation.”

Before her yoga session, Rakul Preet Singh treated her followers to a glimpse of her intense workout routine at the gym. In a video shared on her Instagram, the actress is performing glute bridges with impressive determination. The footage captures Rakul effortlessly completing a set of 10 repetitions while handling a weight of 55 kg.

“I wonder why it's so easy to gain and a pain to shed, getting rid of the holiday calories one day at a time... slow and steady, maintaining the balance and harmony of the body! #55kg glute bridges,” read the text attached to the video.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the Tamil film Ayalaan.