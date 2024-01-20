Rakul Preet Singh Did Yoga "After Ages" And It Went Like...

Rakul Preet Singh’s film Ayalaan is running successfully in cinemas.

Rakul Preet Singh Did Yoga 'After Ages' And It Went Like...

Image instagrammed by Rakul Preet Singh. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

New Delhi:

Rakul Preet Singh's fitness journey is consistently reflected in her Instagram posts. From time to time, the actress shares workout videos to inspire her followers towards a healthier lifestyle. In her recent Instagram upload, the star shared a set of pictures from her yoga session. Rakul Preet, dressed in her athleisure best, is seen stretching her arms and legs on a yoga mat. In the caption, Rakul Preet tagged celebrated yoga instructor Anshuka and wrote, “Yoga is the journey of self , through the self , to the self. Back with Anshuka after agesss !! Ufff the feeling of liberation.”

Before this, Rakul Preet Singh shared a video from her gym sessions. In that video, the star is seen doing glute bridges. Rakul completed a set of 10 repetitions with 55 kg weight. How do we know? Well, in the attached note, Rakul mentioned, “I wonder why it's so easy to gain and a pain to shed, getting rid of the holiday calories one day at a time... slow and steady, maintaining the balance and harmony of the body! #55kg glute bridges,” accompanied by biceps and zany face emojis.

On World Health Day 2023, Rakul Preet Singh shared a motivational video in which she can be seen working out in the gym, climbing a tree, and eating healthy food. In the caption, the star wrote, “Results or excuses ? You choose … being healthy is a way of life .. healthy isn't skinny … healthy is happy , balanced , energetic and beaming with joy no matter what life throws at you .. healthy is a mindset ..#happyworldhealthday and here is hoping all of you take babysteps to a healthier mind , body and soul.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh's film Ayalaan is running successfully in cinemas. It also features Sivakarthikeyan, Isha Koppikar, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. 

