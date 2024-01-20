Rakul Preet Singh Did Yoga 'After Ages' And It Went Like...

Image instagrammed by Rakul Preet Singh. (courtesy: RakulPreetSingh)

Rakul Preet Singh's fitness journey is consistently reflected in her Instagram posts. From time to time, the actress shares workout videos to inspire her followers towards a healthier lifestyle. In her recent Instagram upload, the star shared a set of pictures from her yoga session. Rakul Preet, dressed in her athleisure best, is seen stretching her arms and legs on a yoga mat. In the caption, Rakul Preet tagged celebrated yoga instructor Anshuka and wrote, “Yoga is the journey of self , through the self , to the self. Back with Anshuka after agesss !! Ufff the feeling of liberation.”

Before this, Rakul Preet Singh shared a video from her gym sessions. In that video, the star is seen doing glute bridges. Rakul completed a set of 10 repetitions with 55 kg weight. How do we know? Well, in the attached note, Rakul mentioned, “I wonder why it's so easy to gain and a pain to shed, getting rid of the holiday calories one day at a time... slow and steady, maintaining the balance and harmony of the body! #55kg glute bridges,” accompanied by biceps and zany face emojis.

On World Health Day 2023, Rakul Preet Singh shared a motivational video in which she can be seen working out in the gym, climbing a tree, and eating healthy food. In the caption, the star wrote, “Results or excuses ? You choose … being healthy is a way of life .. healthy isn't skinny … healthy is happy , balanced , energetic and beaming with joy no matter what life throws at you .. healthy is a mindset ..#happyworldhealthday and here is hoping all of you take babysteps to a healthier mind , body and soul.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh's film Ayalaan is running successfully in cinemas. It also features Sivakarthikeyan, Isha Koppikar, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.