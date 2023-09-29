Rakul Preet Singh On Being 'Replaced Many Times,' Giving Auditions And More In Post On Her Cinema Journey

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy rakulpreet)

Bollywood celebrities have been seen sharing their “I have come a long way” stories on social media. While the anecdotes of struggles and success are heartwarming, their journeys are nothing less than an inspiration. The latest star to share her experience is Rakul Preet Singh. The actress started the long note by saying: “Thank youuuu, Bhumi Pednekar for sharing your story.” Talking about the early days, Rakul said that she was “just a young girl who dreamt of being on the big screen” but had “no knowledge” about the film industry. Her journey in cinema was filled with “ups and downs, acceptance and rejections,” but she always took it as a “beautiful learning experience.” Sharing a slew of images of herself over the years, Rakul wrote, “Well I was just a young girl who dreamt of being on the big screen. With no knowledge about the industry, I started this journey full of hope from modelling to Miss India to films... A journey like any other in life filled with ups and downs, acceptance and rejections...Moving to Mumbai and living all by myself as a teenager was a tough call...From standing in queue for auditions to multiple calls to casting agents/directors, from signing films and being replaced many times to finally having made a place in your hearts everything has been a beautiful learning experience.”

The actress continued, “The only thing I had was self-belief, confidence and the fact that I would always work extra hard and keep a solid work ethic... so yes the crux is that dreams aren't easy but when you decide to take the road less travelled make it a point to celebrate every small win and keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen! Make it real, make it count and tell yourself that #ihavecomealongway.”

Rakul Preet Singh mentioned that nothing would have been possible without her family, who has always been her “anchor”, and “the huge amount of love” she has received from fans. She signed off by congratulating and wishing luck to the Thank You For Coming Team, Bhumi Pednekar and Rhea Kapoor. FYI: The 'I have come a long' trend was initiated by Thank You For Coming producer Ekta Kapoor.

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G, and Runway 34.