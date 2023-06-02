Just Rakul Preet Singh's 'Magical Moments' In Maldives. See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Who does not love a good Maldivian getaway? The island country is one of the most popular holiday destinations among Bollywood stars and it appears that even Rakul Preet Singh cannot get enough of the ocean. We know this because the actress has shared a bunch of images from the Maldives. In it, she is seen dressed in a blue and orange co-ord set looking lovely as always. In the images, she is seen posing by the beach and indulging in some food. Sharing the photos, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Magic light magic moments [heart emojis].” Fans of the actress have flooded the comments section with compliments.

It is no secret that Rakul Preet Singh is a water baby. A few weeks ago, the actress shared a video of herself chilling at an undisclosed location, surrounded by snow. The star is seen taking cryotherapy while smiling. The actress says in the video that the ice bath is -15 degrees. In the caption, Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Cryo in -15 anyone?” and added a wink-eye emoji.

The actress recently made headlines when she spoke about her plan B, had acting not worked out. In an episode of the podcast, The Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor by IVM Podcasts, Rakul Preet Singh said: "When I moved to Bombay. I was 20 and that's it. I'm a Maths graduate, so I told myself I will give it (acting) a try for 2 years, and if it doesn't work out, I'll get back to my studies. That's the reason I completed my graduation. The first film happened when I was in college. But, I fell short of attendance and then I was like no, let me finish my college. So yeah, I gave myself 2 years, luckily things worked out. But Plan B was that I would do an MBA in Fashion but, luckily I didn't have to do that, it worked out."

Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in Chhatriwali, will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and an untitled film with Arjun Kapoor.