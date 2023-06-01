Rakul Preet Singh Revealed She Had A 'Plan B' If A Career In Acting Did Not Work Out

Image was posted by Rakul Preet Singh. (courtesy: rakulpreet )

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has revealed that she had a contingency plan if her career in acting did not pan out. The actress recently appeared in an episode of the podcast The Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor by IVM Podcasts and disclosed that she had a plan B if acting did not work out for her. She said, "When I moved to Bombay. I was 20 and that's it. I'm a Maths graduate, so I told myself I will give it (acting) a try for 2 years and if it doesn't work out, I'll get back to my studies. That's the reason I completed my graduation. The first film happened when I was in college."

The actress continued, "But, I fell short of attendance and then I was like no, let me finish my college. So yeah I gave myself 2 years, luckily things worked out. But Plan B was that I would do an MBA in Fashion but, luckily I didn't have to do that, it worked out."

A few weeks back, Rakul posted a video of herself chilling (quite literally) at an undisclosed snowy location on Saturday. She is seen taking cryotherapy in the clip and she makes the whole process look so good and easy, with a million-dollar smile on her face. Wearing a blue and white swimsuit, Rakul is seen heading out of a wooden cabin at an isolation location in the post. The actress then moves forward to take an ice bath at -15 degrees Celsius, while maintaining a calm expression throughout. She chuckles as she gets out of the icy water body and enters the cabin again. In the caption, Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Cryo in -15 anyone?” and added a wink-eye emoji.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet, who is popular for her performances in films like Spyder, De De Pyaar De, Manmadhudu 2 and Doctor G, is also known for being a fitness inspiration. On World Health Day this year, she posted a video collage that shows her acing difficult workout routines and yoga asanas. Her caption read: “Results or excuses? You choose…being healthy is a way of life .. healthy isn't skinny … healthy is happy, balanced, energetic and beaming with joy no matter what life throws at you... healthy is a mindset…#happyworldhealthday and here is hoping all of you take baby steps to a healthier mind, body and soul.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Chhatriwali. She has a couple of films lined up, including Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and a comedy-drama with Arjun Kapoor.