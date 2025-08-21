LinkedIn User's Fake Harvard MBA Stunt Sparks Debate, Lawyer Sets Record Straight

A LinkedIn user faked a Harvard MBA on his profile "just for fun" and shared the experiment online, sparking widespread discussion. In the post, the user noted that the fake credential instantly boosted his credibility with recruiters and connections. However, his tongue-in-cheek experiment drew serious criticism from lawyer SMB Attorney, who warned against attempting similar deception.

"Master's degrees are useless. I gave myself one on LinkedIn just for fun (there's no verification process). Since adding this to my profile, the DMs have been flowing in. Every other message mentions how “impressive” my academic background is. So instead of spending $100K+ and wasting years of your life on a degree, just add it to your LinkedIn. No one checks. No one questions. Fake it till you make it has never been easier," the LinkedIn user wrote.

Reacting to his post, SMB Attorney issued a stern warning against falsifying credentials. "Guys, do not do this. And, yes, this is legal advice," he wrote.

See the post here:

Guys, do not do this. And, yes, this is legal advice. pic.twitter.com/HWb3vE6c8k — SMB Attorney (@SMB_Attorney) August 18, 2025

The post sparked controversy, with some users calling it career-damaging and foolish, while others were amused by the stunt. One user noted that thorough background checks can uncover credential falsification, warning that such lies can have serious consequences.

Some users drew parallels with the TV show Suits, sharing stories of fictional characters facing consequences for similar deception. Others debated the legal implications, with one user arguing that lying on LinkedIn or a resume is not illegal, but creating fake credentials is.

One user wrote, "Why did bro snitch on himself. That's like Mike Ross walking into the Prosecutor's office, turning on a loudspeaker and saying he successfully frauded his way to the top."

Another said, "Masters are useless if you aren't seeking wisdom just for the sake of wisdom. If you want to make money, Masters and PhDs aren't where you start. But there are people seeking wisdom just for the sake of wisdom too. Masters aren't useless to them."

A third noted, "As a person who has hired quite a few people, Background checking is a thing. Sterling will check every single credential and job in your history. Making a mistake by a month or two on a job timeline is one thing, but substantially lying about your credentials is foolish."