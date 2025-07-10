Assets Worth Over Rs 200 Crore Attached In Manav Bharti University Fake Degree Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Shimla has provisionally attached seven immovable properties worth Rs 1.74 crore (as per sale deed value) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. These properties belong to commission agents Abhishek Gupta, Himanshu Sharma, and Ajay Kumar, who are accused in the high-profile Manav Bharti University (MBU) fake degree scam.

The attached properties are located across Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

The ED action is based on three FIRs registered by Dharampur police station in Solan. The investigation found that Raj Kumar Rana, president of Manav Bharti University, in collusion with several commission agents, orchestrated a massive racket involving the sale of fake degrees issued in MBU's name.

According to the ED, the commission agents acted as middlemen-connecting buyers of fake degrees with university authorities and receiving a share of the illegal proceeds as commission. The scam is believed to have generated proceeds of crime (POC) worth Rs 387 crore. These funds were allegedly used to purchase various assets across multiple states by Rana and his associates.

Earlier, the ED had filed a prosecution complaint (PC) under PMLA before a special court in Shimla against 14 people and two entities, including Raj Kumar Rana and several commission agents. The court took cognizance of the charges on January 4, 2023.

The latest attachment adds to previously attached properties worth Rs 194.14 crore (on January 29, 2021) and Rs 5.8 crore (attached on January 10, 2025). Both earlier attachment orders were confirmed by the adjudicating authority under PMLA.

With this latest action, the total value of assets attached by ED in the case stands at approximately Rs 202 crore. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.