"Full Confidence In Security": Israel After Netanyahu's India Visit Deferred

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has clarified that they are working to 'coordinate a new visit date' to India amid reports of his visit being postponed due to security concerns.

In a post on X, Netanyahu's office wrote that "Israel's bond with India" and the relationship between the prime ministers of both nations are "very strong".

"The PM has full confidence in India's security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date," the post explained.

Israel's bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister @narendramodi is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India's security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 25, 2025

The trip was delayed over security concerns after the deadly terror attack in New Delhi two weeks ago, the worst there in more than a decade, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens, according to an Israeli media report.

"Netanyahu, who last visited India in 2018 and was set to return for meetings with PM Modi, is now expected to seek a new date next year pending security assessments," i24NEWS had reported, quoting sources.

According to reports, Netanyahu was planning to visit India by the end of the year. However, this will be the third time this year that the Israeli leader has cancelled a visit to India.

The last time Netanyahu was in India was 7 years ago. On a six-day trip from January 14 to 19 in 2018, it was the second visit by an Israeli Prime Minister to India.



