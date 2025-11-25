When Amitabh Bachchan Revealed The "Deep Secret" : "Dharamji Recommended My Name For <i>Sholay</i>"

The year was 2017. The venue was Yorkshire, England. The occasion was when Amitabh Bachchan presented the IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award to Dharmendra. Before presenting the award, Amitabh Bachchan declared on the global stage that it was Dharmendra who had recommended his name for the cult film Sholay. After Dharmendra's death, the old clip has resurfaced on social media.

What Amitabh Bachchan Said In The Video

Amitabh Bachchan, in his baritone voice, praised Dharmendra for being a "wonderful friend" and a "wonderful human being."

"This is indeed a very special moment for me. I would like to thank the IIFA for giving me an opportunity to present this award to an outstanding human being. His name is Dharmendra. Dharamji, or Paaji as we lovingly call him, is my neighbour in Mumbai. We live just about 50-60 feet from each other but we never meet. We have to travel all the way to Yorkshire to get to see him. What can I say about Dharamji that hasn't already been said, hasn't been heard, hasn't been seen? Apart from being such a versatile artist, the most important and really touching quality of Dharamji is that he is the most wonderful friend, the most wonderful human being you can ever come across," Amitabh Bachchan said.

"I want to share a very deep secret about Dharamji and myself. If it were not for Dharamji, I would never have worked in the film called Sholay. It was he who recommended my name for Sholay, and it was because of his insistence that Ramesh Sippy took me in the film. I am eternally grateful to you, Dharamji," Amitabh Bachchan shared.

What Dharmendra Said About Amitabh's Gesture

Later, during an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, when Dharmendra was asked about Amitabh Bachchan's IIFA speech and Sholay casting, Dharmendra said, "Maine kabhi kaha nahi. Amitabh hi kehne laga. Haan, vo aata tha mere paas kaam ke liye (I never said it. Amitabh was the one who revealed it. Yes, he used to come to me for work)"

Apart from Sholay, Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated on films like Chupke Chupke and Ram Balram.

Dharmendra Died At 89

On Monday, tensions were high as security was beefed up outside Dharmendra's house. An ambulance was spotted entering the premises, triggering speculation about the actor's health. Several Bollywood celebrities — including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone — attended the legendary actor's last rites at Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Dharmendra, one of the most celebrated matinee idols of Indian cinema, will be seen on screen one last time in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. He plays the father of Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, in the film.