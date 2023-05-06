Rakul Preet Singh Is Making Cryotherapy Look So Easy. See Her Post

Rakul Preet Singh in a still from the video. (courtesy: rakulpreetsingh)

We don't know about your weekend plans but Rakul Preet Singh is surely having an adventurous day. The actress posted a video of herself chilling (quite literally) at an undisclosed snowy location on Saturday. She is seen taking cryotherapy in the clip and she makes the whole process look so good and easy, with a million-dollar smile on her face. Wearing a blue and white swimsuit, Rakul is seen heading out of a wooden cabin at an isolation location in the post. The actress then moves forward to take an ice bath at -15 degrees Celsius, while maintaining a calm expression throughout. She chuckles as she gets out of the icy water body and enters the cabin again. In the caption, Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Cryo in -15 anyone?” and added a wink-eye emoji.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet, who is popular for her performances in films like Spyder, De De Pyaar De, Manmadhudu 2 and Doctor G, is also known for being a fitness inspiration. On World Health Day this year, she posted a video collage that shows her acing difficult workout routines and yoga asanas. Her caption read: “Results or excuses? You choose…being healthy is a way of life .. healthy isn't skinny … healthy is happy, balanced, energetic and beaming with joy no matter what life throws at you... healthy is a mindset…#happyworldhealthday and here is hoping all of you take baby steps to a healthier mind, body and soul.”

Can you do planks with as ease as Rakul is doing in this clip:

Of course, for a fit physique, you have to “endure the pain” but you “enjoy the gain,” as per Rakul Preet.



On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Chhatriwali. She has a couple of films lined up, including Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and a comedy-drama with Arjun Kapoor.