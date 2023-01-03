Rakul Preet Singh's New Holiday Pic Is A Palette Full Of Sunshine

Rakul Preet Singh shared this image. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh is a true-blue water baby. The actress proved this by welcoming 2023 with a day at the beach. The star has shared glimpses of her beach day on Instagram. In the images, Rakul is seen in a yellow and white co-ord set, looking lovely as always. She wrote in the caption, “Kick-started the year with a bright and Sunny beach day with laughter, positivity and love for all of you.” Rakul's images received a lot of love from her fans on the photo-sharing app. Several followers have dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actress Smriti Khanna wrote, “Loved this look.”

Rakul Preet Singh ended the year on a sombre note due to the death of her pet dog. Sharing a set of images of her dog Blossom on Instagram, she wrote: “Blossom, you came into our lives 16 years back and blossomed us with so much love and joy. I have grown up with you. We will miss you a lot. You lived a good life and I am glad you didn't suffer pain. Rest In Peace, Boshiii.. stay blessed wherever you are.” She also added some broken heart emojis.

Rakul Preet Singh travelled to Phuket with her boyfriend, film producer Jackky Bhagnani to ring in the New Year. Sharing a bunch of happy images, Rakul wrote: "Smiling towards 2023... Bring it on,” and added the hashtags #phuket, #blessed and #goodvibesonly to her post.



Rakul Preet Singh also celebrated Christmas with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Sharing an image of the occasion, she said: “Christmas weekend was full of the best energies. Blessed to spend it with all my favs and to the friends who did not make it to pics .. you know why.”

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her work in films such as Aiyaari, De De Pyaar De, and Marjaavaan. She will be seen in Chhatriwali next.