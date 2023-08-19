Bhumi Pednekar's Melbourne Album Is All About Food And Great Fashion

Bhumi is having a big bite in this picture. (Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar is reliving some of the best moments spent in Melbourne. The actress recently attended the IFM-Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where she was honoured with the Disruptor of the Year award. Now, Bhumi shared a throwback carousel, capturing some of her foodie and fashionable moments in the city. The first frame featured the actress gorging on a bruschetta toast. Next, Bhumi was seen in her glamorous avatar, posing against a picturesque backdrop. Some other glimpses of Bhumi's Melbourne trip showcased her digging into yummy desserts, making a fashion statement in her killer black look, as well as having a fun time with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. In the caption, Bhumi simply added two hashtags: “throwback” and “Melbourne.”

Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in Mudassar Aziz's next, commented on the post with a simple “cutie.” The film will also star Arjun Kapoor.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacted to Bhumi gorging on the bruschetta. He wrote, “Nom nom [heart emoji].”

In another post, shared a week ago, Bhumi Pednekar revealed how she went from “winning an award to eating the best apple pie.” “Thank you Melbourne and IFFM for the love,” the actress added.

Bhumi Pednekar was recently in the headlines after the announcement of her upcoming film, Thank You For Coming. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Thank You For Coming, directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani, will have its gala world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Sushant Divgikar are also part of the film.

Thank You For Coming is being produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor's Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6 this year.

Bhumi Pednekar's last film was Sudhir Mishra's Netflix release Afwaah, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas.