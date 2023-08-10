Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming To Premiere At Toronto Film Festival 2023

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Thank You For Coming will have its gala world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

As per a statement, the film is all set for its gala world premiere at TIFF on September 15. Karan Boolani directed it while Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh have written the script. Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.

The film is slated to have its theatrical release worldwide on the 6 October 2023. Thank You For Coming follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, a single girl in her thirties, and her quest for true love and pleasure.

Excited about the film, producer Rhea Kapoor said, "It is a film for this generation and we feel extremely honoured to have the world premiere of our film at TIFF 2023. Even with its unconventional storyline and bold point of view, this movie is an out and out Bollywood entertainer, full of masti and music so it makes this selection that much sweeter! It is a film I am extremely proud of and we couldn't have asked for a better kick-start. I've had the privilege to work with the most talented group of girls that have put their heart and soul into making this movie and we can not wait for the world to see what we have made."

"I am genuinely thrilled to announce that our film, is set to grace the esteemed TIFF platform. This project holds a special place in my heart, and I am eagerly anticipating the moment when I can present it to a discerning global audience. The opportunity to be part of such a prestigious festival is an absolute honor, and I am awaiting the feedback and reception it garners," added Ektaa R Kapoor, joint managing director Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Thank You For Coming is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

