ICYMI: Inside Anil Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Exchange

Image instagrammed by Bhumi. (Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar)

Drop everything and rush straight to Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram timeline. The actress has shared a set of new photographs on Instagram. Here, she is looking gorgeous in a crop top and jeans. For the side note, Bhumi wrote, “Easy night in (white heart emoji).” Bhumi's fans and industry colleagues have dropped sweet notes under the post. But it was veteran actor Anil Kapoor's comment that caught our attention. The actor, who is known for his intense fitness regime and amazing fashion sense, said, “Who has taken these pics? Looking really cool, relaxed and beautiful (hands-up emojis).” To this, Bhumi replied, “Sir, it's this atmosphere that I am in that's made me look at the above.” Bhumi is a close friend of Anil Kapoor's daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, who is also her go-to stylist. Orhan Awatramani said, “Don't come out.” Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar dropped red hearts under the post.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post here:

This is not the first time Anil Kapoor has reacted to Bhumi Pednekar's post. A few days ago, the actress shared some photos from her Goa getaway. It was titled “slice of heaven.” The first snapshot featured Bhumi dressed in a brown co-ord set. It was followed by some pictures of her meal as well as artistic views. Reacting to the post, Anil Kapoor dropped a bunch of fire and hands-up emojis. In her reply, Bhumi wrote, “Sir”.

Here's the post we are talking about:

Last year, several reports about Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor's film collaboration surfaced on the Internet. As per ETimes, the project will be helmed by Anil Kapoor's son-in-law Karan Boolani.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in The Night Manager Season 2, a Hindi remake of the British series starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Ravi Behl are also a part of the show. Anil Kapoor next has Fighter in the kitty.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's Netflix release Afwaah, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas. She will next feature in The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor.