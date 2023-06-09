Rakul Preet Singh Is Clearly Still Dreaming Of This Beach Destination

Rakul Preet Singh in Maldives. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh is back at work but she is still dreaming about her Maldives vacation. And why not? She can “never get enough of the sun, sand and beach.” The actress, on Friday, shared a montage comprising videos of herself from the island. She is beaming with joy, making the most of her holiday in the clip. The videos show her having a gala time on the beaches and snorkeling like a pro. We love her vibrant swimwear in red, orange and blue colours. Sharing the video collage, Rakul Preet wrote: “I can never get enough of sun, sand and beach. Maldives.” Take a look:

When in the Maldives, Rakul Preet Singh is “wild and free, just like the sea.” You need proof? Check out these images of the actress in red swimsuit.

Oh, and Rakul Preet Singh knows how to be a “mermaid” near the sea. Make sure you bookmark this look for your next beach getaway.

In case you still don't know yet, Rakul Preet is “chirpy and happy” whenever she is in the Maldives.

Around a week ago, Rakul Preet Singh shared stunning pictures of herself in a blue and orange co-ord and posing by the beach. “Magic light magic moments (heart emojis),” read her caption.

Work-wise, Rakul Preet Singh is basking in the success of I Love You trailer, which marks her next film with Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi. The trailer was released on Thursday. I Love You will stream on Jio Cinema from June 16. The film has been directed by Nikhil Mahajan and co-produced by Gaurav Bose, Jyoti Deshpande and Sunir Kheterpal.





The actress was last seen in the films Boo and Chhatriwali. Her upcoming projects include Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and a comedy-drama with Arjun Kapoor.