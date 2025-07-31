Meet <i>Saiyaara</i> Star Ahaan Panday's Biggest Cheerleader: "Krish Kapoor Is My Best Friend"

Drop everything and rush straight to Alanna Panday's Instagram handle. She has dropped a set of super adorable pictures of her son, River, and her brother, Ahaan Panday. The carousel captures the sweet munchkin cheering for his uncle's spectacular film debut in Saiyaara.

The first couple of frames show Ahaan Panday twinning with his little nephew. Ahaan rocked a white sweatshirt and blue denim. River, on the other hand, wore a shirt with the words "Krish Kapoor is my friend" written on it in black letters.

Krish Kapoor refers to Ahaan Panday's character in Saiyaara.

In some photos, Alanna Panday's son is seen sitting comfortably on Ahaan Panday's lap, indicating their warm bond.

Alanna Panday makes an appearance in a few snaps. She, too, turns cheerleader for her brother, sporting a white outfit with the word "#Saiyaara" written on the back.

The side note in River's POV read, "Ahaan Panday is my uncle, but Krish Kapoor is my best friend."

Previously, Alanna Panday expressed her joy in seeing Ahaan Panday on the big screen for the first time. She uploaded a bunch of pictures and a video on Instagram, sending love to her “little brother.”

The gallery displayed some fun fam-jam moments between Alanna, Ahaan Panday, and their parents – Chikki and Deanne Panday. Next, there were some childhood glimpses of the brother-sister duo. Alanna's husband, Ivor McCray, was also a part of the carousel.

One particular video showcased Ahaan Panday giving a loving kiss to River as the toddler sat on his lap during a puja ceremony.

Sharing the post, Alanna Panday wrote, “Everyone's Saiyaara. We love you, Ahaan Panday. Watching you on the big screen in your very first film was overwhelming. The world saw a star in the making, but all I could see was my little brother. Here's to your journey, Ahaan! We're right beside you, every step of the way.”

Coming to Saiyaara, the Mohit Suri directorial, also featuring Aneet Padda, has taken the box office by storm. The movie, which premiered on July 18, has already crossed ₹270 crores.