<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Day 13: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Film Beats Global Collections Of <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i>

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara witnessed a drop in its earnings in the second week, compared to its blockbuster week one run. Nonetheless, the film is steady at the box office and minted Rs 273.50 crore in India within 13 days of its release.

What's Happening

On Wednesday, Saiyaara minted Rs 7 crore, taking the total to Rs 273.50 crore at the domestic box office.

On Monday, the film collected Rs 9.25 crore and Rs 10 crore on Tuesday.

Ahaan Panday's debut film has crossed Rs 400 crore globally. It has now beaten Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh (Rs 379 crore) and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 264 crore) in total global earnings.

In its first week, the film minted Rs 172.75 crore, cementing its position as the second highest-grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The film set an all-time record of being the highest-grossing film, led by two debutants in the history of Hindi cinema.

It also became one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 and Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 will be releasing in theatres on August 1. The two films might pose a threat to Saiyaara's numbers. After enjoying a free two-week run, Saiyaara has to prove its worth now against the new releases.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

