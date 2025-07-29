<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Second Monday Result Of Ahaan Pandaay's Film

Mohit Suri's musical hit Saiyaara saw a major drop in its earnings on the 11th day of its release. Nonetheless, the film managed to earn Rs 256.75 crore, moving towards the Rs 300 crore club steadily.

What's Happening

As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara minted Rs 9.50 crore on second Monday (July 28). This is the first time the film has registered single digit number since its release.

Saiyaara, headlined by two newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, created a buzz among the viewers for its soulful music and emotionally-charged storyline.

On its second weekend, the film earned Rs 56.5 crore, maintaining its strong hold at the box office.

The film has emerged as the second highest-grossing film of the year, followed by Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Saiyaara has beaten the lifetime collections of popular films such as Drishyam 2 (Rs 239. 67 crore), The Kerala Story (Rs 239.05 crore), Krrish 3 (Rs 231.79 crore).

Saiyaara has also surpassed the collections of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 244.14 crore).

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office as there's no sign of slowing down for the film. However, the film saw a major drop in its earnings on second Monday.