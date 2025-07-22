When Ahaan Panday Revealed That His Sister Alanna Panday Made Him Try Smoking For The First Time: "I Was 16..."

Several videos featuring Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday have been making the rounds online. Ever since his debut film has received a thunderous response; his old videos with his sister Alanna Panday and his Dubsmash videos have been trending on social media.

What's Happening

Ahaan is heard revealing in the trending video, "When I was 16, Alanna called me into her bathroom and she made me try my first cigarette."

Alanna got embarrassed as she said, "You can't say this sh*t, man. He's lying. I am telling you. He's making me sound like such a bad sister. I was just excited that I had discovered something, and I wanted to share it with him."

Ahaan hilariously responded, "I'm not lying. I was 16. I had underdeveloped lungs, and you are giving me cigarettes, all out of love."

Speaking of how he lived in a corridor in his house till he was 14 and being the least pampered, Ahaan said, "I can't give you a specific one, but I do know that I was the least pampered. I know that because I lived in a corridor for 7 years of my life."

Alanna responded, "It was not a corridor. It was a room built."

"It was a room built in a corridor. It was a corridor first. One side was the exit, and the other side was my dad and Dadi's bedrooms. I was in the passageway. Everyone would see me in my towel every day."

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara, led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just 4 days.

Ahaan Panday plays the role of Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, while Aneet Padda portrays the character of Vaani Batra, a young aspiring writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

