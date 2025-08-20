Zakir Khan's First Post After Headlining A Hindi Show At Madison Square Garden: "More Than 15,000 People Came"

It was indeed an iconic moment for all Indians as popular comedian Zakir Khan etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to headline a show in Hindi at New York's renowned Madison Square Garden.

The Indore-born comic has now taken to social media to share an Instagram carousel from the epic show where "more than 15,000 people" turned up.

What's Happening

Zakir Khan took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from the iconic gig that took place on Sunday, where he performed in Hindi at New York's renowned Madison Square Garden.

Zakir Khan captioned the post, "We created history!!!!!!! More than 15,000 people came out to see a Hindi-speaking boy from Indore at Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City. @thegarden. Truly a historical night."

He added, "Thank you, brother @hasanminhaj, for calling me on stage. Every word you spoke filled my heart with love and pride. And to the god of the internet @tanmaybhat - your support in my life is beyond what I can ever repay. Love you, brother."

There were also some BTS pictures, one featuring comedian Tanmay Bhat and Indian-origin American comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Some snaps were of Zakir Khan performing on stage and addressing the massive crowd.

Hasan Minhaj's Shout-Out For Zakir Khan

The comedian Hasan Minhaj expressed his joy and pride as he gave a shout-out to Zakir Khan on Instagram.

"A historic night for comedy around the world! Last night I got to see my brother @zakirkhan_208 aka Zakir Bhai become the first comedian in history to headline @thegarden entirely in Hindi," Hasan Minhaj wrote.

He added, "He combines storytelling and poetry in ways that are elevating the genre of comedy to places I've never seen before. I also think my parents love him more than me (I'm okay with that)," he concluded.

Zakir Khan was met with a thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the audience at Madison Square Garden.

In A Nutshell

Zakir Khan took to Instagram to share some stellar moments from his iconic show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. From Tanmay Bhat and Hasan Minhaj's BTS moments to a room full of audience, it was truly historic.

ALSO READ | Hasan Minhaj Fanboys Over Zakir Khan, First Indian To Headline A Hindi Show At Madison Square Garden: "A Historic Night"