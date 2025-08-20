Salma Hayek's Tribute Post For Matthew Perry Is Throwback Gem From <i>Fools Rush In</i>

Actress Salma Hayek remembered the late actor Matthew Perry. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture and a video from their movie Fools Rush In.

She wrote in the caption, “Thinking of you today Matthew”.

Fools Rush In, which was released in 1997, is a romantic comedy film starring Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek, directed by Andy Tennant.

In the film, Matthew essayed the role of Alex Whitman, a New York City project manager aka architect, is sent to Las Vegas to supervise the construction of a nightclub that his firm has been hired to build. Salma essayed the role of Isabel Fuentes-Whitman, a Mexican-American photographer.

Perry died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. He was pronounced dead at 4:17 pm the same day. He was 54 years old. On November 3, 2023, his funeral was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles where he was buried. His father, mother and stepfather attended, as did his Friends co-stars.

Following the actor's death, the National Philanthropic Trust established the Matthew Perry Foundation to support people suffering from addiction. On December 15, 2023, his death was revealed to have occurred due to acute effects of ketamine.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, who is dubbed as the “Ketamine Queen”, was charged with overdose. She later agreed to plead guilty to selling the drugs that ultimately killed the ‘Friends' actor. She pleaded guilty to five charges in Los Angeles, including one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or bodily injury, as per the Justice Department.

