After the staggering success of Saiyaara, debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have disappeared but only temporarily. The breakout stars of the romantic drama are currently out of the country, taking a much-needed break while their first film continues its historic box office run.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Saiyaara director Mohit Suri and production banner Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, who launched the fresh-faced duo, say the two are still processing the scale of what has happened.

"I think they are numb," says Akshaye Widhani. "It's happening around you, but you don't know how to react. And it's their first film. The love that is pouring in is unreal. They're not in the country right now, and I think that's a good thing. Let them be normal kids for a bit. When they come back, it's back to work."

Mohit Suri, known for creating some of Bollywood's most iconic love stories, says he speaks to both actors every day. "Once in the morning, once at night," he smiles. "They keep sending me videos. They're so happy, they're getting recognised. For them, every day is new, and they want to share it with me. They keep asking, 'Why aren't you here?' It's very sweet."

Mohit Suri says the excitement Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are feeling reminds him of earlier moments in his career. "I saw this look on Emraan's face when his first film (Footpath) released. I saw it with Aditya and Shraddha during Aashiqui 2. That mix of disbelief and pure joy. Ahaan and Aneet don't yet know what's coming next but they're soaking it all in."

The Strategy: Keep The Mystery, Trust The Film

Much of Saiyaara's impact came from the fact that audiences met Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for the first time as Krish and Vaani, not through interviews, media appearances or viral reels. That was no accident.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Akshaye Widhani explained YRF's bold pre-release strategy - keep the newcomers away from all promotions.

"We wanted to save the mystery for the big screen," he says. "As debutants, we didn't want them to be judged by doing something wrong in an interview, or a misstep on an Instagram reel because that would impact how you perceive them."

Instead, the studio leaned into something they've always been known for: music. "We had great music we could get behind," Widhani said. "We loved the title track from the day we heard it, and we thought we had a winner. So, we began our music campaign early. Much earlier than most films do because we understand music takes time to travel"

Gen Z and the Return of Big, Messy, All-Consuming Love

Beyond the box office numbers and marketing strategy, what's truly remarkable about Saiyaara is how deeply it resonated with Gen-Z, a generation often accused of being emotionally detached.

Director Mohit Suri says he's been overwhelmed by the way young audiences have responded to the film.

"I think we were underestimating this generation," he says. "We thought because they casually get involved, or because texting and swiping is easy, they don't feel. But the fact is they were all waiting for something like this."

Saiyaara didn't hold back. It told a story of intense love, heartbreak, longing and vulnerability and Gen-Z embraced every emotion. "The heart is still in the same place where we left it in the middle of the chest," Mohit Suri laughs. "And it still hurts when it breaks there, not online."

He's seen hundreds of videos, messages, and love letters from young fans. "Every generation says, 'This generation doesn't know love.' But love will always exist after me, after this generation, and after the next."

With Saiyaara, Mohit Suri didn't just make another love story. He reminded an entire generation what it feels like to fall - hard. And judging by the reaction, Gen-Z was ready to believe in big, messy love again.

