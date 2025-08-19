Reddit Says "Nepo Kids" Ahaan Panday And Aryan Khan Can Be Future Of Bollywood. Here's Why

While the audience is usually critical about nepo kids, this time it seems to be different with Ahaan Panday and Aryan Khan.

While Ahaan Panday is the newest sensation with his blockbuster Saiyaara, Aryan Khan left the masses impressed with the announcement video of his debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix. Reddit now believes it can break the "nepo babies" stereotype.

What's Happening

A Reddit thread has gone viral online, which states that Ahaan Panday and Aryan Khan have the potential to break the bias surrounding nepo kids.

While Ahaan has showcased his talent and taken an initial step with Saiyaara, Aryan Khan has intrigued the audience with the first look of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Redditors claimed, "These two could be the future of Bollywood."

While someone else also voiced, "They could be the next Ranbir-Ayan duo."

Reddit Reactions

Sharing a picture of Ahaan Panday and Aryan Khan, where the two youngsters seem to have an uncanny resemblance, Redditors had a positive opinion about the budding stars.

One Internet user commented, "If Aryan and Ahaan make good movies, they can probably break the stereotypes of nepo-babies."

While someone else commented, "And, I hope they do. Bollywood needs new, young talent. Hopefully, along with them, we have 4-5 more actors breaking out."

Another fan stated, "Ahaan Panday movie directed by Aryan Khan is all we need."

Another person wrote, "Too soon to say anything. One can become a one-hit wonder if they fail to pick the right projects, and the other has yet to prove themselves. But if Aryan's project works, man, it would be a delight to have these two work in a director-actor kind of project!! Ahaan is a good actor, and Aryan, if he proves good, has the backing to bring any project to life..."

In A Nutshell

The Internet is impressed with Ahaan Panday's debut in Saiyaara and, quite recently, the first glimpse of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. After a long time, the audience has high expectations from the new talents who can break the "nepo kids" stereotype.