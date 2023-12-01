Inside Shanaya Kapoor's Workout Routine

Image instagrammed by Shanaya. (Courtesy: ShanayaKapoor)

Shanaya Kapoor is starting the last month of the year on a truly healthy note. The actress who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut has shared a video in which she is seen lifting a barbell weighing 60 kg. Dressed in a pair of shorts and a crop top, Shanaya looks at ease as she works out under her trainer's guidance. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “60 kgs,” and added a bunch of happy emojis. In response to her post, Shanaya Kapoor's cousin Khushi Kapoor said, “Wohooo.” Actor Jibraan Khan also posted a bunch of happy emoticons. Several fans also complimented Shanaya in the comments section with clap and fire emojis.

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor recently began the second schedule of her upcoming film Vrushabha. The movie is headlined by legendary actor Mohanlal. Sharing an update about the shoot, she wrote, “The craze and excitement around Vrushabha - The Warriors Arise is growing every day! Schedule 2 begins today in Mumbai, and will be shot over October - November 2023.”

Vrushabha was announced earlier this year by producer Ektaa Kapoor. Sharing an image of the team, she wrote, “Posing with d legend n the genius! Jai Mata Di, so excited to be working with the actor par excellence Mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for Vrushabha - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.”

About the film, Shanaya Kapoor told PTI, “I am highly excited to face the camera and begin shooting, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all the big names associated with it and is being made on a massive scale, it's the kind of role any young actor would be excited, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one's career. It's a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful.”

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.