Shanaya Kapoor Wraps First Schedule Of Mohanlal's Vrushabha In Mysore: 'It Was An Honour'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02 )

Shanaya Kapoor is going places and rightly so. The daughter of Sanjay Kapoor on Tuesday announced the first schedule wrap of her upcoming film Vrushabha. Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to step foot in the world of films, shared a picture of Mohanlal in her stories and wrote, “First schedule done with Mohanlal sir! It was an honour to share the screen with you, sir. Can't wait to get started with the final schedule in London next month.” Here is what Shanaya Kapoor posted:

Besides Mohanlal, the film will also star Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles.The announcement of the film was made by producer Ektaa Kapoor. Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI is so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generation. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

Talking to PTI, Shanaya Kapoor expressed her excitement for the film. "I am highly excited to face the camera and begin shooting, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all the big names associated with it and is being made on a massive scale, it's the kind of role any young actor would be excited, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one's career. "It's a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful," Shanaya said in a statement.

The action-packed film is slated to release in 2024.