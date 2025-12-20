Ahaan Panday's Gratitude Post After Winning NDTV's Debutant Actor Of The Year, Aneet Padda Reacts

At the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025, held in Delhi on December 19, actor Ahaan Panday was honoured with the Debutant Actor of the Year award.

The actor took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude.

Sharing pictures with his trophy, Ahaan wrote: "Thank you @NDTV for awarding me with the Indian of the Year 2025 - Debutant Actor of the Year award. What an end to the year."

His Saiyaara co-star Aneet reacted to the post, "Best man in the whole wide world."

Ahaan Panday On Saiyaara's Success Story

After winning the award, Ahaan said in his speech, "It honestly took me a long time to understand that this moment was happening to me. I owe this win to both Mohit Suri and my wonderful co-star Aneet Padda and the entire team of Saiyaara. But most of all, my grandmother is somewhere up there watching this. I am truly overwhelmed. This has been my passion always. I have had my ups and downs, as every person in the industry has had. But I have enjoyed it."

The actor received widespread love from critics and audiences alike for his impressive debut performance in one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara's gross collection in India was Rs 398.25 crore, and its worldwide collection stood at Rs 569.75 crore.

Ahaan On Co-Star Aneet Padda

The actor also recalled a quiet moment on set with his co-star Aneet Padda, when both were still relatively unknown faces.

"On set, Aneet and I were sitting on the beach, and I told her, 'You know, no one knows my face. Nobody knows your face, even though she had done phenomenal work before. We want recognisable faces,'" he said.

He added that their shared belief kept them grounded. "I remember telling her that whatever happens, all that matters is that one person leaves the cinema hall feeling something - that they're moved. That's our job as artists," Ahaan said, adding that the audience response exceeded all expectations.

"By the grace of God and as a gift from them, the audiences flocked to the cinema halls. That's the dream of an artist - to be appreciated for your work. I couldn't have asked for a better debut."

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian of the Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories, spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.