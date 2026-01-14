Aneet Padda Shares Unseen <i>Saiyaara</i> Moments With Ahaan Panday: "Not All Memories Need Moving On From"

Aneet Padda took to Instagram today to share some memories of days gone by. Her Instagram carousel featured many moments, but the one that caught everyone's attention was with her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday.

One picture featured Ahaan and Aneet in a tight embrace with Mohit Suri. One shot was of Ahaan on camera, while two others were BTS glimpses of Aneet's look in Saiyaara.

There was a blurry selfie of the two Saiyaara stars, too.

Some other pictures featured a birthday doughnut, a write-up by Aneet in Punjabi, and some motivational quotes.

Have a look here:

Ahaan Panday On Co-Star Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday was awarded Best Debutant Actor of the Year at the NDTV Indian of the Year event held in New Delhi on December 19, 2025.

The actor also recalled a quiet moment on set with his co-star Aneet Padda, when both were still relatively unknown faces. "On set, Aneet and I were sitting on the beach, and I told her, 'You know, no one knows my face. Nobody knows your face-even though she'd done phenomenal work before. We want recognisable faces,'" he said.

He added that their shared belief kept them grounded. "I remember telling her that whatever happens, all that matters is that one person leaves the cinema hall feeling something-that they're moved. That's our job as artists," Ahaan said, adding that the audience response exceeded all expectations.

"By the grace of God and as a gift from them, the audiences flocked to the cinema halls. That's the dream of an artist-to be appreciated for your work. I couldn't have asked for a better debut."

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. It stars debutant Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.