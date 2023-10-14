Vrushabha: Mohanlal And Shanaya Kapoor Begin Shooting For Second Schedule

Shanaya Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Actors Mohanlal and Shanaya Kapoor have begun shooting for the second schedule of their much-anticipated film Vrushabha -The Warriors Arise in Mumbai. After completing the first schedule, the film's team and star cast gathered today in Mumbai to commence the second schedule. Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a picture with the team of the movie and wrote, "The craze and excitement around Vrushabha - The Warriors Arise is growing everyday! Schedule 2 begins today in Mumbai, and will be shot over October - November 2023. The makers will announce the worldwide theatrical release date on the auspicious day of Dussehra."

The Mumbai schedule of the film will continue until November 2023. Apart from her and Mohanlal, the film will also star Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor.

A few days ago, producer Ekta made the announcement about her new film Vrushabha in collaboration with actor Mohanlal. Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

She wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius! Jai Mata Di so excited to be working with the actor par excellence Mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations. Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The makers will announce the worldwide theatrical release date on the auspicious day of Dussehra.

