Rashmika Mandanna's Note To Fans, Who Feel 'She's Not Taking Ownership Of Her Success'

Rashmika Mandanna has a lot to celebrate. The actress not only ended 2023 with a bang thanks to the resounding success of Animal but will also be seen in a bunch of exciting projects in 2024. However, since the actress delved right back into work after the release of Animal and did not engage much with the media, several fans have shared concerns that she is not taking “ownership of her success” vis-a-vis Animal. Addressing the concerns, Rashmika Mandanna has shared a new post, in which she has dropped a bunch of mirror selfies. In them, her face remains partially hidden – deliberately, to protect her look in an upcoming project, she said in the caption. Addressing her fans in a long note, Rashmika Mandanna said that she was grateful for all the love and adulation coming her way and was allowing her work to do all the talking. It may be noted that fans, as well as Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, had also expressed astonishment at Rashmika Mandanna not being included in Best Actress nominations at Filmfare Awards, where the movie won big.

Rashmika Mandanna wrote: “Hi guys! Can't show my full face as it's a new film look, and I can't reveal it before my film team does, as always. But the shoots are going really well - just wanted to let you all know…Also, another thing that I wanted to just talk about is the topic that was going around saying ‘she's not taking ownership of her success and all that'.”

Addressing these concerns, she added: “Ok, here's the thing. 1- I know it comes from a place of love, concern, and worry. We have delivered a massive film, and people loved it and appreciated it. I too wanted to take some time out to enjoy it, as every one of us wants to, but I was back on set the next day of my film release (being the amazing workaholic that I am), and hence I was and am unable to do a lot of interviews or events out there. I am having to do these overnight travels for work, and I am shooting for some of the biggest and most intense films in my career. And as you'll know, I can't really reveal the look before my film teams do, and hence I am unable to take photos or post some posts or go live as per yours or my wishes. And I know you'll are missing me and so am I, but I know for sure that when the films DO release, I know you'll all be super-duper happy, and it's all gonna be worth it!! (I personally CAN'T WAIT for those moments). So please have patience with me because you should know that I am doing my best, and I am happy doing so for all of you, myself, and my teams.”

Coming to “ownership of the success,” Rashmika Mandanna said: “Guys, your love, the messages to me are what make me happy and keep me going honestly, and I saw them in abundance; and again, thank you so much for all the love... always.”

Speaking about her team and supportive co-stars, Rashmika added: “My team and my PR team spoke to me about how we should be active and all that... but 1- like I already said the next day of the film release, I was back on set for my next film, so hence couldn't find the time, but next time on we will work on it... and I promise…and 2- I just believed that good work will speak for itself and it DID... and I CANNOT be more grateful… I am yet to thank you all for the love... and I know I am late... but I only wanted to do it when I come live, and I am still going to hold on to that for that day... Also, I was surrounded by the most supportive cast and crew and the best fans, so I didn't or don't have anything to worry about…I just love them… they are the best!” with a bunch of heart emojis, strewn around.

As mentioned above, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose Animal won five awards at Filmfare Awards 2024, shared that he was shocked that Rashmika was not nominated. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he said: “It is not an easy performance, what I believed. She was giggling, laughing. She is going mad. She is going crazy. That was not easy. It is an 11-minute scene. She was holding the scene.” He also added, “Genuinely, I don't believe in awards and all. But I went because 19 nominations hai and the entire team was there. So why should there be an absentee director there?”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun.






