Rashmika Mandanna Sums Up Her Journey So Far: 'Everything I've Always Dreamed Of'

Rashmika shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna has been receiving appreciation for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She played Gitanjali, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Balbir Singh, in the film. Now, the actress has shared a post on Instagram that is all about happiness and gratitude. In the picture, Rashmika is seen in a black crop top, shorts and pink flip-flops. Expressing her current state of mind, she wrote, “Sometimes you just pause and think. Damn! How did it all happen? When did it all happen? Why did it all happen? And I am so freaking glad - that it all, happened! Grateful. Anchored. At peace. Happy! This is everything that I've always dreamed of. I'd have not realised it and would've kept running towards something I don't even know what, but being with the right people makes you realise that sometimes you should just pause and realise that - this is it! This is what the lil girl grew up dreaming about,” along with a sparkly emoji.

A few days ago, Rashmika Mandanna shared a set of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Animal. She also wrote a note for her character in the film. She said, "Gitanjali. If I were to describe her in a sentence ...it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw.. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali's actions.. And I remember my director telling me - this was their story..Ranvijay's (Ranbir Kapoor) & Gitanjali's.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are. "

"In a world full of violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace, trust and calm. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe. She was the rock that weathered all the storms...She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out," Rashmika Mandanna added.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal stars Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.