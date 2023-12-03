Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Over Animal's Box Office Success: 'I Feel Like I Am Dreaming'

Still from a video posted on Instagram. (courtesy: thedeolsfanclub2022)

Bobby Deol's portrayal as a ruthless antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been successful in generating a thundering response from the audience. The immense love of the fans for his character and the film left the actor feeling overwhelmed. In a recent video doing the rounds on social media, the actor was spotted crying after coming out of the film's sreening in Mumbai. Bobby Deol, who was pictured while stepping out of the screening greeted the paparazzi and also intearected with them. He said, “Thank you guys. Thank you so much. God has been really kind. I am getting so much love for this film. I feel like I am dreaming”. Later in the video, the actor was seen crying while hugging one of his team members. A teary-eyed Bobby Deol finally waved goodbye to the shutterbugs stationed outside and left the venue in his car.

This is the video we are talking about:

Meanwhiel, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has entered the ₹100 crore club. The movie, which was released on December 1, has collected ₹67.27 crore (₹58.37 crore for Hindi version + ₹8.90 crore for South-Indian languages) on its second day, according to a tweet posted by Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. The day 2 collections have even surpassed the opening day box office figure, which was ₹63.80 crore. In total, the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film has minted ₹131.07 crore. Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, Animal has a star-studded cast with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor playing important roles. In his post, Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘ANIMAL' IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER…#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over ₹ 100 cr… “

‘ANIMAL' IS A BOXOFFICE MONSTER…#Animal goes WILD on Day 2 [Sat]… Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is OUTSTANDING, takes the 2-day total to over ₹ 💯 cr… Day 3 [Sun] biz will place it amongst the biggest *opening weekend* scorers of all time… Fri 54.75 cr,… pic.twitter.com/xtUzgzSjMn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2023

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars to Animal. He wrote, “To justify that it is a man's world, Animal presents two men who are as physically impaired as they are mentally scarred. One loses all sense of taste and smell and is unable to hear after sustaining six bullet wounds that push his heart to the brink of collapse. The other cannot speak. He communicates with the help of a brother who serves as a sign language interpreter. When the two men square off in the climax - it is, like such clashes usually are in vengeance sagas of this sort, staged on the tarmac of an airstrip. If you think that the physical shortcomings that the warring pair has to deal with are meant to be seen as a metaphor for what men of their ilk lack, banish that thought. Everything that the hero does in order to ensure that he has his way is backed up with an odious justification. What motive could be greater, Animal seems to ask the audience, than a man's desire to win the attention of his distracted father?”

Animal clashed with Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, at the box office.