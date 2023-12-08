Rashmika Mandanna On Animal Character Geetanjali: 'She Is Like Most Women Who Are Standing Strong'

Rashmika shared this image. (courtesy: RashmikaMandanna)

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna'sAnimal has been stroming the box office ever since it released. However, the film has been receiving flak for portrayal of morally bankrupt characters, problematic masculinity and showing women in poor light. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead Geetanjali in the film, shared an extensive note on her character as the film completed a week in theatres. Rashmika plays Ranbir Kapoor's love interst and later wife in the film. Rashmika shared a few images from the sets of Animal. In one, she can be seen looking at the monitor with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In another, Rashmika, Ranbir and the director can be spotted. Rashmika began her note with these words, "Gitanjali. If I were to describe her in a sentence ...it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw.. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali's actions.. And I remember my director telling me - this was their story..Ranvijay's & Gitanjali's.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are.. "

Rashmika continued, "In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm.. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe.. She was the rock that weathered all the storms...She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out."

Rashmika signed off the note with these words, "Happy one week to us #Animal team. Guys. Thank you all for all the love.. it's what keeps me going and makes me work harder with every film. Big hugs to you all too." Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Rashmika shared another post to thank her fans for their unconditional love and support to the film. Rashmika wrote in the caption, "Thankyou all so so much for the love you are showing towards our film #Animal.. I hope we made you all super proud and happy.. #Animalpark (if you know you know) if you don't then please do go watch it in the theatres near you and enjoyyyyy!" Take a look:

Rashmika has been receiving praise for her performance in Animal. Alia Bhatt wrote for her, "Rashmika, you are so, so so beautiful and honest in the film. As I told you in person...I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #Crushmika club." Reacting to Alia Bhatt's shout out, Rashmika Mandanna wrote in her Instagram story, "Alia Bhatt, big big hugs yaa. Love you." See Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt's Instagram exchange here:

Allu Arjun said Rashmika's Animal performance is her "best so far." In response to that, Rashmika conveyed thank you to her Pushpa co-star. Here's Allu Arjun's entire post on Animal: "Animal just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep respects to the highest level. Rashmika Mandanna, Brilliant and magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far and much more to unfold." For Bobby Deol, Allu Arjun wrote, "Bobby Deol ji's impactful performance silences us. Your terrific presence commands respect." Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra this year. She will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.