Mahesh Babu Hugs Rashmika Mandanna At Animal Event: 'Whoever Captured This Moment'

Rashmika shared this image. (Courtesy: RashmikaMandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for her next big Hindi release Animal, shared a few images from the Animal pre-release event held in Hyderabad. The Animal team comprising Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar were present at the event. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli also marked their presence at the event. Rashmika, clad in a yellow saree, was also present at the event. In one of the pictures shared by her, Mahesh Babu can be seen hugging her tightly. Rashmika also shared a reel in which the audience can be seen cheering for her. Rashmika wrote in the caption, "This is THE frame for me guys. Whoever captured this moment for me. Thank you. This is all about yesterday - The love, the warmth, the respect, the madness, the nervousness, the anticipation but over all The magic of the moment. So grateful to my loves for the endless love. Thank you all for yesterday. Animal is releasing soon. 3 more days to go." Take a look at the post here:

Rashmika will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Animal. Their on-screen chemistry has been creating a buzz on social media. The couple have also been grabbing the limelight off-screen. Recently Rashmika and Ranbir went to the talk show Unstoppable With NBK for promoting their film. In the clip shared on X, Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen asking Rashmika to call Vijay Deverakonda. As she gets her phone out to do so, she can be seen smiling and telling Ranbir Kapoor, "I'll change the contact." To this, Ranbir Kapoor knowingly says, "Ya, I think you should," and the two giggle. Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen pointing at something in Rashmika Mandanna's phone, making her blush. Take a look at the video here:

Ranbir asking rashmika to change contact for Vijay was hilarious pic.twitter.com/EcgK1b7V1P — Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) November 24, 2023

Mahesh Babu, who appeared as the chief guest at the Hyderabad event, called Ranbir Kapoor "The best actor in India." Take a look at the video here:

"I have told him before when I met him but I dont think he took that seriously .

I am a Huge #RanbirKapoor Fan and in my opinion he is the best actor in India "-#MaheshBabupic.twitter.com/PCVX2Rkb9i — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) November 27, 2023

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gives us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only becomes darker and murkier in the course of the film. The film will release in theatres on December 1.