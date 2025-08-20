Karan Kundrra's Bumble Profile Goes Viral Despite Being In A Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash. Actor's Reaction

Television actor Karan Kundrra set the Internet on fire as a screenshot of his verified account on dating profile Bumble went viral on Wednesday. As soon as the screenshot went viral, the Internet started talking about his relationship status with Tejasswi Prakash. Clearing the air over the confusion, Karan Kundrra responded to the buzz.

What's Happening

On Wednesday, Karan Kundrra's profile on Bumble went viral. The wide-ciculated snip shows Karan in a beige coloured shirt and pants. His age shows 40.

Responding to the buzz, Karan replied to Hindustan Times and said, "LOL yes that screenshot comes up every 6-7 months. (It has) been happening for 4-5 years... nothing new."

Karan shared, "Apparently I'm in Kalyan lol. While I'm chilling with my dad and sisters in Punjab.. tbh i don't even know where Kalyan is properly."

When asked about Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to the buzz, he mentioned that she simply laughed it off, acknowledging, "Yeah, yeah! It's happened so many times!"

Notably, Karan was once a brand ambassador for the app while he was in a relationship with Anusha Dandekar.

About The Couple

Tejasswi and Karan first met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show. They have their own shares of ups and downs in the relationship and are still going strong. Their parents have also approved of their relationship during their appearances on the show. They are popularly known as TejRan by fans.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi talked about the mantra that leads to successful relationships. She said, “A relationship is a lot of work. I see these couples who don't even talk to each other. Probably, just make one phone call a day. It's not about the trust. It is about just taking the relationship for granted that you don't miss the other person. You don't want to hear their voice? "