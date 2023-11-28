Animal Promotions: Mahesh Babu Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'The Best Actor In India'

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu at the event. (Courtesy: X)

Hyderabad witnessed a starry night as two superstars from Hindi and Telugu industries coming together on the stage and heaping praise on each other. Ranbir Kapoor went to Hyderabad to promote his upcoming big release Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Mahesh Babu attended the event as the chief guest. Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna along with the director and producer Bhushan Kumar to the event. Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu were all smiles for the camera. They were captured chatting among themselves. Ranbir wore a mustard-coloured blazer while Mahesh Babu chose casual wear for the occasion. Several videos from the event are already viral on X. In one video, Mahesh Babu can be heard praising Ranbir Kapoor with these words, "Told him this thing when I met him but I don't think he took me seriously. So today on this stage I am saying I am a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan. And in my opinion I think he is the best actor in India." Shared by a fan page on X, the video has been receiving huge amount of love from the Internet. Take a look:

In another video, Ranbir Kapoor can be heard addressing Mahesh Babu as "Jai Babu." He can be heard saying. "The first superstar I have ever met was Mahesh Babu. I have seen Okkadu and I messaged him. He replied me back. I can't thank you enough Sir. You came to this event and supported our film." Take a look at the video here:

You were the first Superstar #MaheshBabu I ever met, I remember messaging him after watching Okkadu and he replied, and I cant thank you enough for Supporting sir, Jai Babu Jai Babu - Ranbir Kapoor#AnimalPreReleaseEventpic.twitter.com/DB6UQHCvDp — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 27, 2023

Here are some more pictures from the night:

In one viral picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen showing a photo to Mahesh Babu on his phone. Ranbir Kapoor was reportedly showing his daughter Raha's photo to him. Take a look at the picture here:

Ranbir Kapoor has been on a promotional spree for Animal. A few days back, he shared the stage with Bobby Deol at the Animal music launch event in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor also danced to some of the hits from Bobby Deol's films like Barsaat and Gupt. In the film Animal, Bobby Deol is presumably playing the role of an antagonist. The off-screen bromance of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol has been making the noises as loud as their on-screen fierce fight scenes.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gave us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only became darker and murkier in the course of the film. The film will release in theatres on December 1.