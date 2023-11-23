Alia Bhatt On Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Trailer: 'Need To Watch This Movie. Like Now'

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Alia Bhatt couldn't keep calm after watching the trailer of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's next film. Alia, who happens to be the biggest cheerleader of Ranbir Kapoor, wrote in the caption that her mind "is officially blown." Sharing the trailer on her Instagram feed, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Can't really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now." She added, "ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves." Alia's post received a whole lot of love and the Internet's approval as well. A user wrote, "I am on the same page as you, but I am also questioning myself why am I watching it for 7000th time!" Another user wrote, "Trailer of the year." Another comment read, "I love how you are committed to Ranbir in mind and by heart both. Best wifey for a reason." Take a look at Alia's post here:

ICYMI, this is the trailer of Animal. The trailer shows Ranbir Kapoor's complicated relationship with his father Anil Kapoor which drives him to seek revenge when the latter is shot. The root of Ranbir's obsession with father lies in his childhood days only. His troubled relationship with his father affects his love relationship with Rashmika Mandanna as well. "You are fighting a ghost in your head," Rashmika tells Ranbir at one point and he replies, " I don't fight with a ghost. I just eat it up." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt defended Ranbir Kapoor on the show Koffee With Karan 8 after Ranbir was labelled as a "toxic man" by the Internet as he made his wife wipe lipstick. Alia Bhatt said, "I realised there are serious articles talking about how he's a toxic man and this and that and I'm like are we serious? There are many issues in the world to give more attention toward than something I said in a completely different context. And I feel bad if people misunderstand it because he's genuinely the opposite of that."

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has a secret Instagram account. She wrote, "My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place... As you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me...All I'd like to say is...Happy birthday baby... You make it all magical." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April, 2022 in the presence of friends and family. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November, 2022. The couple were recently spotted together on many occasions - from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party to National Award ceremony, from opening ceremony of 141st International Olympic Committee Session to Diwali parties.