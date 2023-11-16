Koffee With Karan 8: When Alia Bhatt Broke Down Over A Pic Of Raha - 'Don't Want Her To Be Instagram Content'

Alia Bhatt shared this image (Courtesy: aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt spoke candidly and at length about daughter Raha on the new episode of Koffee With Karan on which she appeared with Kareena Kapoor. Alia and husband Ranbir Kapoor are fiercely protective of Raha's privacy and have so far not revealed their daughter's face in public – in contrast, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have never hidden their sons Taimur and Jeh from either cameras or social media. There's no right or wring way, both actresses agreed on the show. Alia explained that she and Ranbir have chosen not to let the world meet Raha yet because she's too little. "She's not even a year," Alia said – Raha celebrated her first birthday after the Koffee With Karan episode was taped. "I just don't want her to be a content piece on Instagram," Alia said, explaining the paparazzi always put their phones and cameras down when Raha is with the couple.

Prompted by host Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt recalled having a meltdown when a photo showing part of Raha's face made its way online. "A picture came out of hers and we had a schedule in Kashmir. It was a very difficult schedule for me because it was the first time I was shooting after giving birth," Alia said, referring to the shoot of the song Tum Kya Mile for KJo's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. "I wasn't sleeping at night, I was feeding, I was rushing in between shoots. So I called Ranbir and I told him I was finding it very difficult so he pushed his work and said 'don't worry, I'm going to come and pick her up,'" Alia revealed.

Ranbir was as good as his word. "It was very relaxing for me but it was also the first time I was separating from (Raha) so I felt very guilty. So that guilt carried on and it was just one and a half days later that I travelled back and I saw a photo where the side of her face was kind of visible and I just broke down," Alia Bhatt said on Koffee With Karan. "And I realise I wasn't breaking down just because I didn't want people to see her face. When we meet people Ranbir and I are like please give her your blessings, Raha do namaste, this that. We are proud of our baby. But it was too many emotions put together and I'm so protective of my loved ones that I was just like, oh god I don't want that conversation. But I realise I was just exhausted and overwhelmed at that time," she said.

Asked, Kareena Kapoor explained that Taimur and Jeh have never been shielded from the paparazzi because Saif is of the opinion that it could have affect them negatively. As a result, Taimur and the paps – who call him Tim – share a cordial equation.

Raha Kapoor recently celebrated her first birthday with a party attended by friends and family including her grandmothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor. Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan are six and two.