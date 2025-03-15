Alia Bhatt On Parenting Daughter Raha Kapoor: "She's Just There, Ready To Give You A Hug"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl Raha Kapoor in November 2022. A year later, they introduced her to the media during their annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, and since then fans have been obsessed with how adorable Alia and Ranbir's daughter is.

However, a few days back, Alia removed all pictures from Instagram with Raha's face. She only kept the ones where Raha's face was not directly visible.

Alia had a meet and greet session with the media before her birthday where she revealed that they only want to protect Raha.

In conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, Alia spoke about how motherhood has made her patient.

She shared, "And love, in its simplest, purest form."

Alia further spoke about how Raha lives in the moment and is not constantly racing ahead, "She's not overthinking—she's just there, ready to give you a hug."

The actress spoke at length about her script choices and how she is considering to be a part of a comedy or a heartwarming romantic film. That would also mark a shift from her intense characters lately.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia had broken the internet with a selfie last month from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday celebrations.

It featured the Love & War trio along with the ace director, getting fans all the more excited about their upcoming movie. The film also marks Ranbir Kapoor reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 18 years, since Ranbir's debut Sawaariya in 2007.

