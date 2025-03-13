Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Urge Paps Not To Promote Unauthorized Images Of Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met the Mumbai paparazzi on Thursday. They discussed various topics ranging from working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to breaching Raha's privacy. Alia had already deleted Raha's pictures from her Instagram, alarmed by a security breach at Saif Ali Khan's house.

At the meet, she urged the media persons and photographers not to click or promote unauthorized images of Raha. Citing the aspects of Child Privacy Law and Data Protection Law, Alia said media and individuals can't use a minor's pictures without parental consent.

In the wake of Saif Ali Khan attack incident, Alia Bhatt shared her biggest fear of putting her daughter's safety at risk. "My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away," said Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor, who accompanied Alia at the event, assured the paparazzi that they don't want to take any legal route. They just want the paparazzi's co-operation to secure their child's safety.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "It might sound like a privileged problem. But as parents, we are trying to protect our child as much as we can. With a smart phone in hand, anyone can do anything in today's time. But you (the paparazzi) are like our family. We can request you and you can help us to achieve this."

Alia added, "We don't want to push any action against anyone. But if somebody is not listening to us repeatedly, we are left with no other option."

When a paparazzo asked the couple, if they are with Raha at the airport, what the shutterbugs are supposed to do then. Alia replied, "Let the child move first and then you can take pictures of us. If you get a picture of Raha some way, please hide it under an emoji before sharing on social media."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their child in 2022. They introduced Raha to the paparazzi at the Kapoors' Christmas lunch in 2023.



