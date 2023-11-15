Alia Bhatt Shares New Pics From Jigra Sets. Photo Courtesy Director Vasan Bala

Image instagrammed by Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt has been keeping her Instafam updated from the sets of Jigra . Directed by Vasan Bala, the film has been jointly produced by Alia Bhatt's production house and Dharma Movies. Alia shared two new pictures of herself from the sets. The pictures are taken in grayscale. In the first picture, Alia can be seen getting ready for a shot. In the second picture, Alia can be seen looking straight into the camera from behind the glass-surface. Alia wrote in the caption, "Directors lens @vasanbala." Amruta Subhash, who worked with Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments section. The Archies actor Vedang Raina wrote, "Wowww" below the post. Take a look:

Earlier, Alia shared some pictures from the first-day shoot of Jigra. The first picture shows Alia Bhatt looking upwards in front of her vanity van. Alia Bhatt looks intense in another picture. Another picture shows Alia getting her make-up done while sister Shaheen accompanies her on the sets. There are also snippets of a pair of shoes, the director and the clapboard. Alia wrote in the caption, "And we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt announced the film in September and she wrote, "Presenting Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day... exciting, challenging (and a little scary)... not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward." Take a look at Alia's post here:

Vasan Bala is known for movies like Mard Ko Dard Nehi Hota, Monica, O My Darling. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.