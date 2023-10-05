Alia Bhatt Posts Pics From Day 1 Of Jigra Shoot. Ranveer Singh And Others Leave Comments

: Alia shared the image. (Courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt began shooting for her upcoming film Jigra. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Alia's own production company Eternal Sunshine Production. Alia shared a few images from the first day shoot on her Instagram feed. The first picture shows Alia Bhatt looking upwards in front of her vanity van. Alia Bhatt looks intense in another picture. Another picture shows Alia getting her make-up done while sister Shaheen accompanies her on the sets. There are also snippets of a pair of shoes, the director and the clapboard. Alia wrote in the caption, "And we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA." Alia Bhatt received best wishes from her colleagues.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling!" Ranveer Singh wrote, "Love and luck!" Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped heart and smile emojis. Soni Razdan wrote, "All the best." Dia Mirza also shared emojis on Alia's post.

Take a look at Alia's post here:

The movie was announced last week. Alia Bhatt shared an extensive note. It read, "Presenting Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day... exciting, challenging (and a little scary)... not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward." Take a look at Alia's post here:

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "The return of...my Jigra, aliaabhatt once again on this exceptional story helmed by @vasanbala. A story of unbreakable love & unshakable courage! JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024." Take a look at the post here:

Alia Bhatt made her debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year (2012) alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia again teamed up with Karan for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film released a few months back and minted a handsome amount of money at the box office. Alia Bhatt's first production was Darlings, co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. Vasan Bala is known for movies like Mard Ko Dard Nehi Hota,Monica, O My Darling. He has written dialogues for movies like The Lunchbox (2013) and Rukh (2017). He has worked as a casting director on notable films like Dev.D (2009) and That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010).