Alia Bhatt's Next Film Jigra: She Will Star And Co-Produce With Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt in the teaser. (Courtesy: KaranJohar)

From making her debut under Dharma banner to co-producing a movie with them - Alia Bhatt has come a long way. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt announced her upcoming movie Jigra, which will be directed by Vasan Bala. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Alia's own production company Eternal Sunshine production. The makers treated fans to an animated teaser of the film, which is slated to release in 2024. The teaser begins with a voiceover of Alia Bhatt where she takes an oath that she will protect someone from any kind of danger. Alia wrote an extensive caption. It read, "Presenting Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day... exciting, challenging (and a little scary)... not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward."

Alia Bhatt received big shout outs from her industry friends. Dia Mirza commented, "Love This! Can't wait." Zareen Khan dropped a heart emoji. Zoya Akhtar dropped emojis in the comments section. Bhumi Pednekar also shared a high-five emoji on Alia's post.

Take a look at her post here:

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "The return of...my Jigra, aliaabhatt once again on this exceptional story helmed by @vasanbala. A story of unbreakable love & unshakable courage!JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024."

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

Alia Bhatt made her debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year (2012) alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia again teamed up with Karan for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film released a few months back and minted a handsome amount of money at the box office. Alia Bhatt's first production was Darlings, co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. Vasan Bala is known for movies like Mard Ko Dard Nehi Hota,Monica, O My Darling. He has written dialogues for movies like The Lunchbox (2013) and Rukh (2017). He has worked as a casting director on notable films like Dev.D (2009) and That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010).