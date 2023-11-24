Animal Promotions: Ranbir Kapoor And Bobby Deol's Bromance Stole The Show

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol at the event

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's off-screen bromance is making all the right noises. The two actors will share screen for the first time in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Ranbir and Bobby attended the music launch event of Animal in Mumbai today and their camaraderie stole the limelight. Several videos from the event went viral in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen dancing to the hit numbers from Bobby Deol's films. Ranbir Kapoor was asked at the event which song Bobby Deol dances to in the shower. Ranbir can be heard saying in the video, "I don't know about him. But I definitely do..." Ranbir Kapoor then performs the hook steps of Love Tujhe Love Main Karta Hoon. The song is from Bobby Deol's debut film Barsaat. Ranbir Kapoor also shows the hook steps of Becheniya Betabiyan from Bobby Deol's Gupt. Bobby Deol can be seen smiling at Ranbir's performance. Take a look at the video:

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol also burnt the dance floor with their killer moves to the song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela. This song is from Bobby Deol's film Gupt starring Kajol and Manisha Koirala. Take a look at the viral video here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol also danced to Ranbir's hit song Badtameez Dil from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol gave the shutterbugs a picture-perfect moment to capture when Ranbir Kapoor sat on the lap of Bobby Deol. The two actors looked dashing at the event. While Ranbir Kapoor rocked an all-black look, Bobby Deol wore a denim jacket at the event. They won the hearts of fans present at the event. Take a look at the pictures from the event:

ICYMI, this is the trailer of Animal. The trailer shows Ranbir Kapoor's complicated relationship with his father Anil Kapoor which drives him to seek revenge when the latter is shot. The root of Ranbir's obsession with father lies in his childhood days only. His troubled relationship with his father affects his love relationship with Rashmika Mandanna as well. "You are fighting a ghost in your head," Rashmika tells Ranbir at one point and he replies, " I don't fight with a ghost. I just eat it up." Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol can be seen fighting fiercely in the trailer. Take a look:

About their connection, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol spoke at the trailer launch event. Bobby Deol said about Ranbir Kapoor, "I am a huge fan of this man out here. I have worked with many people, stars, superstars, but haven't seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. I would get lost in his eyes while working with him. He is so mesmerising as an actor. There was a lot of hard work involved as I had to go bare with my body." Praising Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor said, "We both are Punjabis, so there was an instant connection. We were shooting shirtless in London in minus 4 degree temperature but there was so much warmth between us... This is a bond that we will cherish for the rest of our lives."

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gave us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only became darker and murkier in the course of the film. The film will release in theatres on December 1.