Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Be A Close Friend Of Prabhas 'Anna'

Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor. (Courtesy: X)

Ranbir Kapoor, soaring high with the trailer of Animal, expressed his wish to be a close friend of Telugu superstar Prabhas. He also said that he wants to be a part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film. Ranbir, his animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently appeared on a show titled Unstoppable With NBK 2 for the promotion of their film. The show is hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. A video clip from the show went viral in which Ranbir Kapoor calls Prbhas as "Anna". In the clip we can see, Rashmika and Sandeep Reddy Vanga given the task of writing the names of Ranbir Kapoor's closest friends in the Telugu industry. Rashmika won the task as she wrote the names of herself and Sandeep (director, Animal). Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote the name of Prabhas. To this, Ranbir Kapoor can be heard saying in the clip, "I would like to be friend with him but he doesn't. I am a fan also. But these are my closer friends (pointing out to Rashmika's board) in the Telegu Industry." Ranbir Kapoor can also be heard saying, "His (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) next film is with Prabhas Anna. If he has a small role for me, I would also like to be a part of that film." For context, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film is titled Spirit. The video was shared by many fans of Prabhas and others on X. Take a look:

"I Would Like To Be #Prabhas' close Friend And I am also a Big Fan of Him"



"#SandeepReddyVanga's Next Film is with #Prabhas Anna, If he has a Small Role for me I would love to be part of #Spirit 🔥"



~#RanbirKapoor During #AnimalTheFilm Promotions❤️🔥 #AnimalTrailerpic.twitter.com/m6K75BK89e — Prabhas FC (@PrabhasRaju) November 24, 2023

ICYMI, this is the trailer of Animal. The trailer shows Ranbir Kapoor's complicated relationship with his father Anil Kapoor which drives him to seek revenge when the latter is shot. The root of Ranbir's obsession with father lies in his childhood days only. His troubled relationship with his father affects his love relationship with Rashmika Mandanna as well. "You are fighting a ghost in your head," Rashmika tells Ranbir at one point and he replies, " I don't fight with a ghost. I just eat it up." Take a look:

At the trailer launch of Animal, Ranbir was asked to describe the film and he said, "Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is," reported PTI.

Ranbir Kapoor also added that Animal's story reminded him of his late father Rishi Kapoor. The actor said when he was listening to the narration of Animal, he was reminded of his late father. "Eventually, subconsciously, I remembered my father... The way he would talk, he was a very passionate and aggressive man," he said.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gave us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only became darker and murkier in the course of the film. The film will release in theatres on December 1.