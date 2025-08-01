<i>Saiyaara</i> Actor Aneet Padda To Her Alma Mater In Amritsar: "I Hope I Make You Proud"

Aneet Padda, who's basking in the stellar success of Saiyaara, has written a heartfelt note after her alma mater Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar shared a video, praising her new feat.

What's Happening

Aneet's alma mater shared a beautiful post in which her teachers, director of the school, principal are recollecting memories from her school days.

They showered words of praise, revealing she showed potential from the very beginning.

Alongside the post, Aneet wrote a long note, dedicating her school, her roots.

"I don't even know how to put this into words. Watching this, I just sat there with the biggest smile on my face and tears in my eyes. Dales is where I've grown up, where I've learnt how to dream big, where people believed in me long before I even had the courage to believe in myself. To see my teachers, my mentors, and even the students come together to make something this beautiful is overwhelming in the best way," A nostalgic Aneet wrote.

"Every time I step onto a set now, there's a part of me that's still that little girl in a Springdale uniform, sitting in class, daydreaming about this exact life. And I know I wouldn't be here without the people who taught me, guided me, and loved me through every phase of growing up," she continued.

"I hope I make you proud, not just with the film, but with who I'm becoming. I can't wait to come back, and just say thank you to each of you, properly, face to face. You've given me so much more than an education, you've given me a piece of myself I'll never lose.

Thank you for seeing me, for cheering for me, and for reminding me that no matter how far I go, I'll always have a home to come back to," she wrote.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara became a sleeper hit of the year with two debutants leading the charge. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film minted Rs 280.50 crore within 14 days of its release. The film has been on a record-smashing spree since its opening day. The film emerged as the second-highest grossing film of the year. It has also set a record of being one of the highest-opening weekends of the year.