Bobby Deol's Mom Prakash Kaur On Animal: 'Mujhse Nahi Dekha Jaata'

Bobby Deol with his mother. (courtesy: BobbyDeol)

Bobby Deol has been living his best life as he has been receiving praise for his role in Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby plays the role of an antagonist in the film. Spoiler alert - Bobby Deol dies at the end of the film. He revealed how his mother Prakash Kaur reacted to his death scene in the film while speaking to Pinkvilla. He said, "My mom was like, 'Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata' (Don't do such films. I can't see this)." He added, "I told her, 'Look, I'm standing in front of you, I just played a part'. But she's very happy. The amount of phone calls she's getting, all her friends want to meet me. Something similar happened when Aashram released." For context, Bobby Deol also grabbed the limelight for portraying the con godman in Prakash Jha's series.

Bobby Deol's Instagram has been flooded with fan-praise and accolades. He has actively been sharing the audience's reaction on his feed. Bobby Deol shared a reel featuring the moments from one of his recent hall visits. The audience can be seen cherring for him. They can be seen taking selfies with him. Bobby wrote in the caption, "It's every actors dream to be blessed with a moment like this! I cannot express enough how thankful I am to god, my lovely fans, the audience for their endless support & love." Take a look:

A couple of days back, Bobby Deol received a huge shout out from father Dharmendra. Sharing a film still featuring Bobby, Dharmendra kept his message short and simple. He wrote, "My talented Bob." Take a look:

Meanwhile, in a recent video doing the rounds on social media, the actor was spotted crying after coming out of the film's screening in Mumbai. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Thank you guys. Thank you so much. God has been really kind. I am getting so much love for this film. I feel like I am dreaming". Later in the video, the actor can be seen crying while hugging one of his team members. Take a look:

Bobby Deol was last seen in Housefull 4. He also acted in web-films like Class of '83, Love Hostel. Bobby Deol also received praise for his performance in the series Aashram.