Paatal Lok Actor Jaideep Ahlawat To Bobby Deol After Watching Animal: 'Bahut Mubarak Ho Aapko'

Jaideep Ahlawat shared this image. (courtesy: JaideepAhlawat)

Bobby Deol, soaring high with Animal success, has been receiving praise from colleagues. Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat gave a roaring shout out to the actor. Jaideep shared a couple of pictures with Bobby Deol on his Instagram feed. In one picture, they can be seen pointing towards each other. In one shot, they can be seen doing the signature pose of Bobby (keeping the fingers on lips) from the film. In another shot, they can be seen hugging each other. Jaideep wrote in the caption, "It was so wonderful to meet you finally Paaji. Animal ki liye Bahut Bahut Mubarak ho Aapko (Many Congratulations to you). And I also manifest that we work together very soon. Love & Regards Paaji @iambobbydeol." Take a look here:

Actor Zaheer Iqbal also shared a picture with Bobby Deol in which he can be seen giving the Animal actor a tight hug. He wrote in the caption, "Gonna cherish this picture forever. I'm such a huge fan of the human being this man is love. One of the most loving, genuine and purest souls I've ever met ... Love You Bobby Sir#LordBobby." Take a look:

Bobby Deol has played a terrific antagonist in the film. In a recent video doing the rounds on social media, the actor was spotted crying after coming out of the film's screening in Mumbai. Bobby Deol, who was pictured while stepping out of the screening greeted the paparazzi and also interacted with them. He said, "Thank you guys. Thank you so much. God has been really kind. I am getting so much love for this film. I feel like I am dreaming". Later in the video, the actor was seen crying while hugging one of his team members. A teary-eyed Bobby Deol finally waved goodbye to the shutterbugs stationed outside and left the venue in his car. Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Animal has storming the box office with records. The film's Hindi version now has a total of at ₹ 216.64 crore at the domestic box office; the regional dubs have contributed another ₹ 29 crore bringing the total of all versions of the film to over ₹ 246 crore.

Bobby Deol was last seen in Housefull 4. He also acted in web-films like Class of '83, Love Hostel. Bobby Deol also received praise for his performance in the series Aashram.